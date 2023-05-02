iHeartRadio

Two people from Waterloo region arrested following robbery in Saugeen First Nation


An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) badge is seen on an officer's arm on Jan. 24, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Two people from Waterloo region have been arrested after an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation.

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to a robbery in progress at a business on Highway 21 on April 26 just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrested one suspect when they arrived on scene. The OPP Canine Unit was called in to help track down a second suspect, who was later arrested.

A 23-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with armed robbery, while a 19-year-old from Cambridge faces a lengthy list of charges including armed robbery, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, discharge a restricted firearm or a prohibited firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, disguise with intent, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with.

