Two people go missing during fishing trip near Latchford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who went missing on the Montreal River on Tuesday morning.

Police received the call at 11:30 a.m., dispatching members of the Temiskaming OPP's marine and crime units, as well as the OPP helicopter and Temiskaming emergency medical staff.

"Initial investigation revealed that two individuals were fishing when their vessel capsized," police said in a news release.

"The OPP underwater search and recovery unit is also assisting with the search."

Further details will be provided as they becomes available, police said.