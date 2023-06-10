Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A volunteer firefighter and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
Huron County OPP, Huron County Paramedic Services and Bluewater Fire Services responded to a beach front address North of Bayfield around 2:20 p.m. for an incident involving a boater in distress.
When police arrived, firefighters and EMS were performing lifesaving measures on a person who had been brought to shore. Police say the 32-year-old Bluewater resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
While assisting the marine emergency, a 46-year-old volunteer firefighter from Bluewater experienced a medical emergency themselves and were taken immediately to the Goderich Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
Police say the causes of the both tragic deaths have yet to be determined, but a post-mortem examination has been scheduled for both.
Thoughts and condolences to our @BluewaterOn Fire Dept. comrades, family and friends of the firefighter who died during Saturday's marine incident near #Bayfield pic.twitter.com/62J0ldobXO— AHFS (@AHFireServices) June 11, 2023
