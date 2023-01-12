Two people homeless after bungalow fire in rural southeast Ottawa

Two people are displaced after a house fire in rural southeast Ottawa on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at a single-family bungalow on Piperville Road around 6:30 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had extended to the entire roof and attic of the home.

Both occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.

There were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be brought in by tanker trucks, fire officials said.

Firefighters took shelter in an OC Transpo but while rotating in and out of the home. The fire was under control just before 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.