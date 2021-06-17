Two people hospitalized after crash at Erbs Road and Wilmot Line

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries following a collision involving four vehicles at Erbs Road and Wilmot Line Thursday evening, police say.

Waterloo regional police were using a remote piloted vehicle in the area, near the Waterloo-Wilmot boundary, to assist in the investigation.

Erbs Road remained closed at the crash scene with traffic being turned around.

Witnesses say the collision happened just after 6 p.m., adding first responders could be seen using extrication equipment on one of the vehicles.

More information will be added as it becomes available.