Two people hospitalized after crash at Erbs Road and Wilmot Line

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision at Erbs Road and Wilmot Line Thursday evening.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area around 6 p.m. and say four vehicles were involved.

According to a news release, two women from a Toyota Camry involved in the crash were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Waterloo regional police were using a remote piloted vehicle in the area, near the Waterloo-Wilmot boundary, to assist in the investigation.

Erbs Road remained closed for several hours while officers investigated.

The traffic services unit continues to investigate the cause of the collision.