Two people hospitalized after motorcyclist strikes pedestrian in Moncton

Two people are in hospital after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian in Moncton, N.B., Thursday night.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Mountain Road just before 9 p.m.

The RCMP says the driver lost control of the motorcycle and struck the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk.

The motorcyclist -- a man in his 20s -- and the pedestrian -- a woman in her 40s -- were both taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still investigating the crash.