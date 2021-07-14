Two people hospitalized after pool chemicals mix into dangerous gas
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor irritation after pool chemicals became mixed and created a dangerous gas at a building in the Woodroffe area.
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says the hazardous materials team was called to a building on Edgeworth Avenue near Carling Avenue at around 3:36 p.m. Wednesday after people reported the gas had irritated their eyes.
Everyone had evacuated the garage where the chemicals had mixed by the time the crew arrived.
"Haz-Mat technicians located a pool chlorine product which had mixed with other chemicals causing the reaction and creating a dangerous gas," OFS said in a release.
Ottawa Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a 45-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for treatment. A third person was assessed at the scene but did not go to the hospital.
A message over the building's PA system told residents to remain in their apartments while the hazmat team cleared out the garage with high-powered fans and tested the air to ensure safety.
-
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for powerAs Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.