Two people hospitalized after two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Two people suffered smoke inhalation in a two-alarm highrise fire in Yorkville Saturday afternoon.
The fire broke out on the 12th floor of a building near Yonge Street and Davenport Road shortly after 3 p.m.
Toronto police said an e-bike reportedly caught fire.
Two occupants, including a woman in her 60s, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
The fire is under control, and crews are continuing ventilation and overhaul operations.
The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.
