Two people hospitalized following collision in Barrie's south end

One person has been seriously injured following a crash in Barrie's south end.

Barrie police first responded to calls of a collision on Mapleview Drive at Veterans Drive shortly before 6 p.m.

Spokesperson Peter Leon says a pickup truck and passenger vehicle collided head-on.

Two people were taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, one with serious injuries.

The traffic unit has taken the lead on the investigation, with Veterans Drive shut down until shortly after 9 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.