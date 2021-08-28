Two people hospitalized in Elmwood house fire: WFPS

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after they were rescued from a fire in an Elmwood area home.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) emergency crews were called to a house in the 400 block of Martin Avenue West shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. As crews were fighting the fire, two people in the house were rescued.

The WFPS said paramedics checked the two people out and they were taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

There are no damage estimates available.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but WFPS said it appears to have been accidental, started by cooking left unattended.

The WFPS said residents should always stay in the kitchen while cooking, turn off any stove burners when leaving and keep anything flammable – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging or towels – away from the stove top.

When it comes to cooking oil, WFPS said it should be done slowly and if it catches fire, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a lid. The WFPS said you should never use water to put out an oil fire.