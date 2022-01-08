Two people hospitalized with COVID-19 on P.E.I, mass vaccine clinics to reopen Monday

Health officials on Prince Edward Island say two people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with one of the individuals in intensive care.

The province did not report the number of recoveries or the total number of active cases on Saturday.

However, a news release issued Saturday evening said that information would be provided at a pandemic update with Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, on Monday, Jan. 10.

110 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

According to a news release, there were 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island on Saturday.

The new cases are said to be under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

There have been 2,573 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

MASS VACCINE CLINCS OPENING MONDAY

Public health says mass vaccine clinics will reopen in Charlottetown at the Eastlink Centre and in Summerside at the County Fair Mall on Monday Jan. 10.

Clinics will also continue at the Rosedale Centre in Montague, the Souris Hospital, and the O’Leary Health Centre. Officials say appointments for boosters and vaccines are being added online at Skip the Waiting Room, or by calling 1-844-975-3303 including those ages 5-11.

Additional appointments were added in Summerside at the County Fair Mall for Sunday, Jan. 9, and more will be added throughout the week.

Health officials say people must be at least 30 years of age and have had their second COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago in order to receive their booster.

OUTBREAK REPORTED

Health officials reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Miscouche Villa community care facility on Saturday.

According to a news release, three staff members and eight residents have tested positive.

The Department of Health and Wellness is working with the facility operator to ensure adequate staffing and support is in place to meet the care needs of all residents of the Miscouche Villa and to take steps to limit further transmission.

Public health says there are no hospitalizations related to this outbreak.

TESTING CENTRES REOPENING

Health PEI testing clinics will be reopening on Sunday, Jan. 9 for testing at the following locations:

Borden-Carleton, 20 Dickie Road: Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlottetown, 64 Park Street: Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, officials say 95.6 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meantime, 47 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose of vaccine.

According to a news release, almost 24,000 people have now received their booster dose.