Two people hurt in overnight assault on trail in Kingston, Ont.

One person is facing charges following an overnight assault on the K&P Trail near the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police officers responding to a report of an assault at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday found two people suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation shows the two victims were involved in a physical altercation with a third person while walking on the trail.

"Police believe a weapon was used during the altercation," police said.

The two victims were transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigators do not believe the assault was targeted at any specific group of individuals, and there is no risk to public safety, police said.

Police announced Wednesday afternoon the third person involved in the incident is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

"Security camera footage captured in the area indicates that this incident was observed by several individuals," police said in a media release.

You can contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.