A man and woman from Blind River have been charged with fraud and identity theft following an investigation by the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police and the OPP's East Algoma Crime Unit.

The investigation, which began in December, determined a common-law couple from Blind River purchased a used pickup truck for more than $40,000 from a car dealership in North York, Ontario.

"One of the accused was known to the victim," police said in a news release Wednesday. "That person acted as a bookkeeper to the victim and had access to complainant's personal information."

In order for the couple to purchase the vehicle, they needed a co-signer. Police said they forged the victim's signature and used a copy of the victim's Certificate of Indian Status for the tax exemption to purchase pickup truck.

The vehicle transaction was completed by way of telephone, email and regular mail. The vehicle was then delivered to Blind River.

Armed with a search warrant, police raided a residence on Algoma Street in Blind River on Jan. 21. One person was arrested and a tablet, a laptop and cellphones were seized.

On Feb. 3, shortly after 11:30 a.m., the second suspect was arrested on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake. The $40,000 pickup truck was seized.

As a result, the couple, both 43, are charged with possession of property obtained by crime more than $5,000, forging a document, two counts of fraud over $5,000 and identity theft.

Both are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on March 4.