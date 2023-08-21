Two people in critical condition after stabbing in Centretown

Ottawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition after being stabbed in Centretown Monday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Bank and Gloucester streets just after 1 p.m. The victims are a man and a woman.

Ottawa police said on X, formerly Twitter, that an arrest has been made and there is no threat to public safety.

Gloucester Street is closed between Bank and O'Connor streets for the investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

