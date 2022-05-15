Two people in custody after man assaulted in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police says two people have been taken into custody after a man was assaulted in the city and taken to hospital.
Police responded to the 0-100 block of Rufus Avenue in Halifax around 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the man was assaulted, possibly with a weapon. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.
Rufus Avenue was closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic while police focused on an apartment unit where they believed a man was barricaded inside.
Other tenants told CTV News Saturday night they were not allowed to enter or leave the building.
The street has since reopened and police say two people have been taken into custody without incident.
"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time," wrote Halifax Regional Police in a news release.
