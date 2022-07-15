Two people in custody following police operation in Arnprior, Ont.

Two people are in police custody following a police operation in Arnprior, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to an assault call at an apartment on Claude Street at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Police say two people barricaded themselves in the home.

Claude Street was closed for over four hours, and the public was asked to avoid the scene. Officers with weapons drawn could be seen outside an apartment building.

Police broke down the door of an apartment on Claude Street and two people were seen being placed in cruisers just after 12 p.m.

Police say two men are in custody, and will appear in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.

The owner of the apartment building says he was the one who called police early Friday morning after he arrived to work on the property.

"He pulled out a sling shot and started firing ball bearings or something at me. One of them hit me so I charged at him to try and get the sling shot," said the man, who asked not to be identified.

"And then his roommate came out and they kind of jumped me."

He purchased the apartment complex and took over as the new landlord in January. He says he's been the victim of threats ever since.

"So I've had issues with them from the day I took over," he said.

"And they were suppose to be evicted as of this coming Tuesday," he added.

"This was evidence that they were willing to go beyond threats. Who knew how far they would take this extraction."

Police say the investigation continues.

Broke down the door*. Here's the apartment building the two people were held up in. pic.twitter.com/v2ljFTXHSy

Police have shut down Claude St in #Arnprior. Situation unclear at this time but there is a heavy police presence and officers weapons drawn. Neighbour says they've been in place for for over an hour. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/jWo2l5Yqxg