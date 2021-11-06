Two people in hospital after crash in Ramara Township

OPP say two people have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Ramara Township Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Highway 12 near Concession Road 11.

According to paramedics both people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

OPP have closed the road in both directions between Concession Road 11 and Side road 25 for the investigation.

Police have not provided any details on when the road will reopen.