Two people in hospital after North York shooting


Police tape is seen around a white vehicle with bullet holes in it on March 9, 2023. (Michael Nguyen)

Two people were taken to hospital following a shooting in North York overnight.

It happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Whitburn Crescent and Stilton Court, in the Keele and Shepard area.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults from the area to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police have released few other details so far.

