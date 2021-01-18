Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting in the North End Monday evening that left two people in the hospital.

Around 7:40 p.m., Winnipeg police said officers were investigating a shooting that had just occurred. Police said Selkirk Avenue between Aikins Street and Robinson Street was closed as officers investigated the shooting.

Police tape lined the front of a convenience store located on Selkirk Avenue. A second-storey window above the convenience store was open with the screen partially removed, and an article of clothing was seen lying on the sidewalk out front.

Officers were still holding the scene as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, but said traffic on Selkirk Avenue is not affected.

Winnipeg police said two people were taken to the hospital, and both are in stable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

Police have not released any further details.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Tim Salzen.