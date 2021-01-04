Two people are in hospital after a truck and car collided in Stewiacke, N.S., Monday morning.

The RCMP and other emergency crews responded to the collision on Stewiacke Road around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car -- a 35-year-old woman from Dartmouth -- was airlifted to hospital in Halifax. Her passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Police say the intersection of Stewiacke Road and Alton Road remains closed as they investigate. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.