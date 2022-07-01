Two people in hospital following early morning assault in Wasaga Beach

Two people have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning assault in Wasaga Beach.

According to the OPP, officers responded to the call of an assault on River Avenue Crescent just after midnight Fri., July 1, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a large group of people on the street that quickly fled the scene. Two victims were left behind with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Provincial police are asking witnesses, people with cellphone footage and nearby residents with surveillance footage to contact them as an investigation is underway.