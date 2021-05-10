Two people in hospital following multi-vehicle collision in North York

Two men are in hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, following a collision in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West for a collision at around 5:50 p.m.

Images from the scene showed at least three vehicles with extensive damage, one of them lying on its side.

Toronto police said that firefighters rescued one person from a vehicle and that they were being rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run by Toronto Paramedic Services.

Paramedics said they also transported another man to hospital who sustained serious injuries.

A number of other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police have not yet said exactly what caused the crash.

Witnesses told CTV News Toronto that the driver of one SUV slammed into a group of stopped vehicles as it approached them from behind at a high rate of speed.

The intersection remained closed late Monday as police continued to investigate the collision.