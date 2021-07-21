Two people in Kirkland Lake charged with sexual assault

Two people in Kirkland Lake are facing sexual assault and robbery charges, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

In a news release, police said they began the investigation July 16. Two people are now charged.

A 23-year-old is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault and theft under $5,000. A 20-year-old is also charged with sexual assault.

The OPP will not release names of anyone involved to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.