Two people in Sault face drug charges

A 22-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were charged Nov. 18 with drug trafficking, Sault police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a complaint of someone being denied entry to their residence in the 0-100 block of Chapple Avenue. After officers entered the residence and observed suspected narcotics in plain sight, two people were arrested, police said.

A search of the premises found the pair to be in possession of a substances believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, along with two replica handguns and approximately $1,595 in Canadian currency. Police estimate the street value of narcotics seized is $5,599.

A recumbent tricycle reported stolen on Nov. 5 worth approximately $4,000 was also found.

Police said officers also discovered the man assaulted someone near the home on May 6 by pointing a pellet gun and shooting the individual in the chest before stealing a quantity of cash and a cell phone.

They were each charged with:

• Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x3

• Possession of property obtained by crime x2

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2

The man was also charged with the following:

• An additional count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x3

• Assault with a weapon

• Pointing a firearm

• Robbery with a weapon

Police said the two were held for bail court.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.