Two people in Sault face drug charges
A 22-year-old woman and 49-year-old man were charged Nov. 18 with drug trafficking, Sault police said in a news release.
Officers responded to a complaint of someone being denied entry to their residence in the 0-100 block of Chapple Avenue. After officers entered the residence and observed suspected narcotics in plain sight, two people were arrested, police said.
A search of the premises found the pair to be in possession of a substances believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, along with two replica handguns and approximately $1,595 in Canadian currency. Police estimate the street value of narcotics seized is $5,599.
A recumbent tricycle reported stolen on Nov. 5 worth approximately $4,000 was also found.
Police said officers also discovered the man assaulted someone near the home on May 6 by pointing a pellet gun and shooting the individual in the chest before stealing a quantity of cash and a cell phone.
They were each charged with:
• Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking x3
• Possession of property obtained by crime x2
• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x2
The man was also charged with the following:
• An additional count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x3
• Assault with a weapon
• Pointing a firearm
• Robbery with a weapon
Police said the two were held for bail court.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.