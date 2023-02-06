Two people in Sault hospital with gunshot wounds

Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident on Wellington Street East, Sault Ste. Marie Police said Monday.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire at a residence in the 1500 block of the street.

“Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds and they were transported to hospital,” police said in a news release.

“Officers have made an arrest and that person remains in custody. The accused and the victims are known to each other.”

Police are still on the scene conducting their investigation.

If anyone may have witnessed the incident, or has information or video from a dashcam or security camera, they are urged to contact Det. Sgt. Alison Campbell at 705-949-6300, ext. 288.