Two people in Temiskaming facing weapons, drug charges

Two people in Temiskaming Shores have been charged with several offences after the Ontario Provincial Police raided a residence on Rorke Avenue on Wednesday.

Armed with a search warrant, police found stolen property, prohibited weapons, drug paraphernalia and seized a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, speed tablets, and Xanax, a street value of $2,900.

As a result, a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old man are facing trafficking, weapons and possession of stolen property charges.

Both accused were released by way of an undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 27 in Temiskaming Shores.