Two people in the Sault charged under Reopening Ontario Act, face $10K fine
Two Sault Ste. Marie residents, ages 58 and 60, have been charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act, police said Friday.
A conviction carries a minimum fine of $10,000.
The investigation began Jan. 27, with police working with Algoma Public Health (APH), into potential violations of the act in the 100 block of Glen Avenue.
"As a result of the joint investigation, officers and APH determined an illegal indoor public event took place that evening," police said in a news release.
The pair was arrested Friday and charged with failing to comply with a continued order to not host or organize an indoor public event.
If convicted, the two face a minimum fine of $10,000 and a maximum fine of $100,000. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
"Further infractions will be dealt with similarly and put before the courts," police said.
