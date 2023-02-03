Two people, including alleged Hells Angels member, facing firearms related offences in Ottawa, RCMP says

Two people are facing charges, including an alleged full-patch Hells Angels member, after police discovered 12 illegal handguns at an Ottawa home.

The RCMP says in February 2022, officers conducted a search at an Ottawa residence in support of an international organized crime investigation led by the Winnipeg RCMP.

"The investigation targeted the trafficking of illicit drugs and firearms across Canada," the RCMP said in a statement.

"The search of the residence in Ottawa resulted in the discovery of twelve illegal handguns, a number of prohibited high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and a device used to convert a semi-automatic pistol to fully automatic. Many of the firearms were loaded."

The RCMP says the illegal handguns were imported from the United States, and were to be used for "personal protection and distributed into the hands of criminal organization members in Canada."

An RCMP spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that while the search of the Ottawa home was conducted in February 2022, the investigation was ongoing and warrants were issued for the individuals this week.

Two men are facing numerous Criminal Code charges relating to the distribution, trafficking and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

The RCMP says one of the accused, 41-year-old Damion Patrick Ryan, is a full patch member of the Hells Angels with the Attica chapter in Greece. Ryan was arrested in Ottawa and will appear in court on Feb. 15.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the second man in connection to the investigation – 28-year-old Azra Ivziku.

"This discovery of illegal firearms and ammunition demonstrates the concerning and pervasive nature of organized criminal activity in our communities," the RCMP said in a statement.

"The firearm seizures and arrest of the Hells Angels member is the result of a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional law-enforcement effort, that has successfully disrupted the flow of illegal handguns onto our streets, leading to safer communities."