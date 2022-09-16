Two people injured after house fire in Burlington

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be investigating a house fire in Burlington that left two people injured.

On Friday, fire crews responded to a blaze at a home on Winding Way, near Highway 407 and Guelph Line, at around 1:15 a.m.

Crews were met with smoke and flames billowing from the home.

Halton police says an elderly man and woman were found with smoke inhalation.

The woman also suffered burns and was airlifted to hospital, police said.

Approximately 22 firefighters were at the scene at the peak of the blaze.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Burlington Fire says the blaze originated in the living room.

The Fire Marshal is expected to attend the scene later this morning to investigate.