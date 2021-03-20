Two people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision involving a TTC bus in Toronto on Friday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a crash at Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road.

A TTC bus and two cars collided at the intersection, according to police.

Two people were transported to a local hospital.

One person sustained serious injuries while the other had minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The area was closed but has since reopened early Saturday morning.