iHeartRadio

Two people injured following early morning crash in Elgin County

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

Elgin OPP continue to investigate an early morning crash that sent two people to hospital.

Around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Imperial Road at Rush Creek Line in Malahide Township after a vehicle struck a tree.

The two occupants were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries and the other is listed as stable.

Imperial Road is currently closed at Rush Creek Line for the investigation.

12