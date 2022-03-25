Two people injured following incident involving crane at Whitchurch-Stouffvile construction site: police

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating after an incident involving a crane at a construction site north of Toronto left two people injured.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday at a site located near Woodbine Avenue and Stouffville Road in Whitchurch-Stouffvile near Gormley.

Two people were hurt and the incident involved a crane, though few other details have been released by police.

One male was rushed to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. The other male was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, though the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

An investigation into the incident is now underway, Ontario’s Ministry of Labour confirms.