Two people injured in armed robbery at Kitchener home

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Kitchener home was robbed by two armed men early Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a robbery at a residence in the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road.

An investigation determined two men entered the residence with weapons, including a firearm, and stole personal property.

Two victims were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant has been requested for one man on the following charges:

Robbery (x2)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Disobeying a court order

Breaching probation

Police believe the robbery was targeted and there are no concerns for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.