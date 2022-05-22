Two people injured in ATV Rollover in Adjala-Tosorontio

Two people are in hospital following an ATV rollover in Adjala-Tosorontio on Sunday.

According to paramedics, it happened at 3:40 p.m. on Concession Road 2.

A man in his 40s was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-altering injuries while another individual was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The area was closed off for an investigation but has since reopened.