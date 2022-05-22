Two people injured in ATV Rollover in Adjala-Tosorontio
Two people are in hospital following an ATV rollover in Adjala-Tosorontio on Sunday.
According to paramedics, it happened at 3:40 p.m. on Concession Road 2.
A man in his 40s was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-altering injuries while another individual was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The area was closed off for an investigation but has since reopened.
-
May long weekend signifies beginning of summer festivitiesThe Victoria Day long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer with many outdoor events such as festivals, parades and other activities.
-
B.C. commits $100 million to Japanese Canadians in recognition of internment historyBritish Columbia is giving $100 million in funding to address the historical wrongs it caused when it helped to intern thousands of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.
-
-
-
A tale of two playoffs: Edmonton Oil Kings and Oilers compete for wins under one roofAs the city rallies behind the Edmonton Oilers taking the lead in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, other playoff games are also being played at Rogers Place.
-
No human remains found in Hanover fire wreckage, OFM investigation complete: policeOntario's Fire Marshal has completed its investigation of the two buildings destroyed by fire in Hanover, Ont., according to Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Knoll.
-
-
Officials in the north worry destructive invasive species will emerge this summerResearchers in the north are warning one of Canada's "most invasive plants" could be popping up this summer.
-