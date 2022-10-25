Two people injured in ByWard Market shooting

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the ByWard Market over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Saturday just before 3:15 a.m. in the area of Murray and Dalhousie streets.

Police issued a news release about the shooting on Tuesday. They said they are seeking witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit.