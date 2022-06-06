iHeartRadio

Two people injured in collision with transport truck in Springwater

Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township, Ont., on Mon., June 6, 2022 (Springwater Fire and Emergency Services/Twitter)

Two people are in the hospital following a collision on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township Monday.

Police say a driver and a passenger in an SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash involving a transport truck.

Provincial police closed a section of the road between Old Second and Highway 400 as emergency vehicles attended the scene.

The road was reopened around 4:30 p.m.

