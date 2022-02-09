Two people injured in downtown shooting: Winnipeg police

Two people were injured in a Downtown Winnipeg shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to Garry Street between St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Once on scene, officers found two people injured in a shooting and began providing emergency first aid to one of them.

Both men were taken to hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, where they remain.

WPS said it is continuing to investigate the incident.