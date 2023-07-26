Two people injured in house fire east of Toronto
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby O'Brien
Crews are battling a working house fire east of Toronto Wednesday morning.
A tweet published by Oshawa Fire Services said firefighters were on the scene at Wilson Road and Bloor Street in Oshawa, Ont.
Two adults have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Durham Regional Police.
The service asked residents to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
Crews on seen of a working fire in the area of Wilson Rd. and Bloor St. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MgcaID9Zeu— Oshawa Fire Services (@OshawaFire) July 26, 2023
-
London soccer fans cheer on Canadian women at World CupCanada, including London's Jessie Fleming, has picked up its first win at the Women's World Cup.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffitiThe Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg has been vandalized.
-
Sask. government housing vacancies up more than 400% in Regina from a decade ago, documents showWindows and doors boarded up, yards unkempt and trash strewn about. What's surprising is that these housing units are owned and maintained by the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Calgary police investigating deadly hit-and-run release new details, photosCalgary police have released a photo of a man they're hoping to identify in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Horizon last week.
-
Porter Airlines launches new Ottawa-Vancouver servicePorter Airlines inaugurated service between the Ottawa International Airport and Vancouver International Airport on Wednesday, with daily trips between the two cities.
-
Construction on affordable housing project in Bradford to impact traffic for several weeksMotorists in Bradford will need to pack their patience for three weeks in August as construction on a new affordable housing project impacts traffic.
-
Federal inmate dies in SaskatoonAn inmate has died at a federal facility in Saskatoon.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.