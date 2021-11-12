Two people injured in rollover in Collingwood

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Collingwood.

Police say the vehicle rolled at the intersection of Keith Avenue and Balsam Street on Friday afternoon.

Street lights are out at Balsam and Harbour streets.

According to the OPP, air ambulance Ornge was called to the scene and landed on Harbour Street, but it didn't transport anyone.

Police say the two occupants suffered minor injuries.

Police ask motorists to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until the lights can be repaired.