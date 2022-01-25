iHeartRadio

Two people injured in separate overnight stabbing incidents in Toronto

A police vehicle is seen near Dufferin Street after a stabbing incident on Jan. 25, 2022. (CP24)

Two people suffered serious injures in separate overnight stabbing incidents reported within 20 minutes of one another in Toronto early on Tuesday morning, police say.

At 3:36 a.m., police said they were called to Dufferin Street near Bowie Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

They located a man in his 40s suffering from serious stab wounds.

Paramedics said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators said the suspect involved fled the scene on foot and was possibly armed.

They described him as a South Asian male in his late 40s, standing about five-feet-nine inches tall with short hair and a slim build.

At 3:53 a.m., police were called to a building in the Markham Road and Tuxedo Court area of Scarborough for a stabbing.

Paramedics said they located a woman in her 30s at the scene suffering from serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said one man was taken into custody at the scene.

