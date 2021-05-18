Two people injured, one critically after Baxter crash

One person is fighting for their life following a two-vehicle crash in Baxter.

OPP say it happened on County Road 10 at the 5th Sideroad just before 11 p.m. Monday.

According to police, both drivers were taken to Alliston's Stevenson Memorial Hospital. From there, one driver with life-threatening injuries was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses of the crash. If you have any information, contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939.