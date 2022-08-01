Two people injured, one critically, after shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

Two people are in hospital following a shooting late Sunday night at a party near Toronto Pearson International Airport

According to Peel Regional Police, multiple gunshots rang out shortly before 11:45 p.m. in an industrial area in Malton, on Northwest Drive, near Zahavy Way.

Paramedics said they rushed one of the victims, an adult male, to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

The other individual, who was shot, was dropped off at the hospital.

One of the victim’s injuries are life-threatening injuries, while the other person is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Several "patrons" were seen fleeing the area, police said.