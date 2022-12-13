Two people injured then arrested following Kitchener stabbing

Two people have been arrested after Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to a weapon call in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, police responded to a residence in the Bridge Street East area at around 4 p.m.

Police found a 56-year-old man with a stab wound who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old woman was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested both the man and woman.

The man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, failure to comply with a judicial release and breach of probation.

The woman is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, assault and uttering threats.

WRPS said the two know each other and there is no risk to public safety.