Two people involved in Adjala-Tosorontio crash sent to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Adjala-Tosorontio.

OPP closed Highway 89 at the intersection of County Road 13, west of New Tecumseth, for about two hours after the crash.

Adjala-Tosorontio Fire Chief John Krayetski tells CTV News a minivan and a pickup truck collided in the intersection.

Emergency crews took both drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nottawasaga OPP is investigating the crash and say no charges have been laid yet.