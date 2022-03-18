Two people killed after crash between Leamington and Wheatley

Essex County OPP say two people have died after a three-vehicle collision between Leamington and Wheatley.

The driver, Jacqueline Steeman, 30 and passanger Carrie Steeman, 50 were pronouced deceased at the scene.

Around 6:44 a.m. Friday, police say an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line on Essex County Road 34 and sideswiped a utility van and then struck a westbound sedan head on.

Essex County Road 34 between CR 37 and CR 21 is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle collision this morning that killed 2 people.



OPP say a pickup truck crossed the centre line and sideswiped a utility van, before striking a westbound sedan head on. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/o7I0adT2dg

The driver and sole occupant of the utility van was uninjured.

The 22-year-old driver, Jacob Fehr of Chatham Kent was charged with Impaired Driving causing death (x2) and Drive Disqualified (x2)

OPP technical traffic collision investigators were called to the scene.

Police say Essex County Road 34 between Essex County Road 37 and Essex County Road 21 was closed in both directions, but has reopened. The motoring public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.