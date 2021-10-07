Two people killed in fatal crash on Hwy. 144 in Sudbury between Onaping and Dowling

Few details are known at this hour, but two people have been killed in a crash Thursday that has closed Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling.

Initial reports say the collision invovled two vehicles -- an SUV and a large truck -- and happened at 4:48 p.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police said it's not yet known how long the roadway will be closed, but it will be several hours.

Jesse Oshell, the city's deputy fire chief, tweeted that the road is closed between Marina Road and MR 8 in Levack.

That area of Hwy. 144 was the subject of a protest in August of this year. Residents were concerned about the safety of that stretch of road and want the Ministry of Transportation to rebuild the road in the area to make it safer.

Protesters had the support of Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas.

"Some of the (protest) signs will say ‘are you going to wait until one of the locals is seriously injured or died in an accident before you fix that stretch of road,’" Gelinas said in August. "They are afraid for themselves, for their families, for their children."

She also pointed out that there is no alternative road into Onaping Falls, meaning that when a collision closes down the road, many drivers are stuck for hours waiting to get home.

"We know this is a dangerous stretch. We know how to fix it. Let’s give those people peace of mind, and every traveller – we’re talking thousands of people who travel 144 – let’s give them a safe highway," Gelinas said.