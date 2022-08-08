Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Guysborough County
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
Two people have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Guysborough County.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the motorcycle had been travelling on the highway when it struck the shoulder and ended up in the middle of the road.
The driver of the motorcycle -- a 64-year-old man from Ontario -- and his passenger -- a 64-year-old woman from Tangier, N.S. -- were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
-
Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crashSudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.
-
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're onlineTwo new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.