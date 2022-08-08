Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Guysborough County

Two people have been killed in a motorcycle crash in Guysborough County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Melrose, N.S., around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the motorcycle had been travelling on the highway when it struck the shoulder and ended up in the middle of the road.

The driver of the motorcycle -- a 64-year-old man from Ontario -- and his passenger -- a 64-year-old woman from Tangier, N.S. -- were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.