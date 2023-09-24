Two people killed in north Etobicoke drive-by shooting

Police are investigating after two people were fatally shot late Saturday night in north Etobicoke.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive at 11:41 p.m. on Saturday night for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a male in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

Police later said that there are at least a couple of crime scenes in the area that they are investigating.

In a follow-up tweet, TPS said that a group drove up to another group and shots were fired. One person from the other group was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Then vehicle then fled the scene, but was located a short time later in Jamestown.

Police said that an occupant of that vehicle was taken to the hospital, but has since died.

Investigators said that the others made their own way to the hospital.

Toronto paramedics would only say that York paramedics transported a woman to the hospital with a “medical issue.”

They also told CP24 that they did not have any further details available about any other victims.

These two fatal shootings are Toronto’s 51st and 52nd murders of the year.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.