Two people killed in separate collisions in McNab Braeside Township
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating two fatal collisions in McNab Braeside Township, east of Ottawa, this week.
On Thursday, officers responded to a single vehicle ATV collision on Scheel Drive at approximately 7:15 p.m.
An 80-year-old man from Braeside was transported to the Arnprior District Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A 59-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
On Tuesday, officers responded to a call for a dirt bike collision near Usborne Street.
Police say a 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in the collision. He died from his injuries in hospital on Thursday.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in either collision.